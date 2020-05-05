The Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday a total closure of Interstate 45 north- and southbound lanes and frontage roads at Vauthier Road for the demolition of the Vauthier overpass as part of its Interstate 45 freeway improvement project, officials said.
The demolition will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and conclude at 5 a.m. Monday.
Detour routes for southbound traffic will use the Vauthier Road loop roads. Drivers will head south on the frontage road, turn right onto Vauthier Road and follow the detour signs. After two left turns, drivers can proceed up to Interstate 45 South.
Northbound traffic will use state Highway 3. Drivers will head north on the frontage road, turn right onto FM 519 (Main Street), proceed to state Highway 3 and turn left. Drivers then can proceed to FM 1765 (Texas Avenue) and turn left onto Interstate 45 North.
For information, visit www.houstontranstar.org or www.facebook.com/txdothouston, or follow @TxDOTHouston on Twitter.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.