GALVESTON
Two Galveston County school districts have shown no sign of ending mask requirements despite a new Texas Education Agency stance vowing to enforce a state ban on such rules.
The education agency last week reversed course and updated its COVID protocols to note it would enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s order banning face mask rules in public schools.
The agency had said it wouldn’t enforce the governor’s orders, pending results of a slew of lawsuits brought both against the districts and against the governor and Attorney General Ken Paxton over the ban.
The education agency didn’t respond to requests for comment about the change, so it was unclear what sanctions it might bring against districts found in violation.
The agency could go after a district’s federal funding but might face federal backlash for doing so, one longtime superintendent said.
And no matter what the agency does, the dispute likely is to be settled in the courts, could drag on for months and result in a patchwork of orders not widely applicable, one law professor argues.
NO CHANGE
Texas City and Galveston independent school districts require students and faculty members to wear masks on campus.
The education agency’s new attitude won’t change Texas City ISD’s policy, at least for now, spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
“We definitely believe masking is a mitigating measure that’s helping us keep our staff and students safe,” Tortorici said.
The Texas City district would wait to see what the education agency’s penalties would be, Tortorici said.
“We’re always concerned about funding, but we also are concerned about the overwhelming safety and health of our students and staff,” Tortorici said.
NO COMMENT
Galveston officials, who have been sued by the state, didn’t respond to requests for comment.
When the district announced its mask rule, Superintendent Jerry Gibson said the requirement was not made for political reasons but for the safety of staff and students.
Gibson also argues the rule isn’t a mandate because the district isn’t taking action against students who don’t wear masks.
The island school district is preparing for a temporary injunction hearing Tuesday in a lawsuit Paxton filed.
Paxton sued the district, along with Richardson, Round Rock, Elgin, Spring and Sherman independent school districts Sept. 9.
UNCERTAIN CONSEQUENCES
It’s unclear what action the Texas Education Agency could take against noncompliant districts, said Greg Smith, executive director of nonprofit Fast Growth School Coalition and the former superintendent of Clear Creek Independent School District.
“The commissioner said the districts can no longer do it, but he didn’t say what the sanction or what the penalty is,” Smith said. “Potentially, that could be removing some federal funds, but that would also be in conflict with the feds. They have to be really careful about what they could penalize.”
Until local districts know what the penalty might be, administrators won’t be able to weigh whether they’re willing to bear that punishment, Smith said.
Controversy over masking in schools raises interesting questions about the roles of local, state and federal governments, he said.
COMPLEX LEGAL QUESTIONS
Ultimately, the question probably will be decided in the courts, said Randy Erben, adjunct professor at the University of Texas School of Law.
And, at least initially, the litigation might spawn a patchwork of orders specific to individual districts because they have different sets of criteria for masking rules that courts will look at individually, he said.
“The issue and the problem the attorney general has in front of him is that every one of these mask mandate orders is different,” Erben said. “A court is going to say, ‘I’m going to look at the facts in this specific case.’”
If some of these cases work their way up to the Texas Supreme Court, it could make a ruling that decides the fate of all mask requirements, he said.
“Until that happens, you’re going to have this checkerboard or orders and enforcements and essentially uncertainty from school districts,” Erben said.
The attorney general’s office so far has sued only about nine of the 100 or so Texas districts Paxton argues are out of compliance with Abbott’s orders. There are more than 1,200 public school districts in Texas.
“My sense is the attorney general is suing in places he thinks he has favorable judges,” Erben said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.