GALVESTON
A Galveston man arrested after his dog severely injured a woman at a West End apartment complex in January will serve two years in prison.
Nicola Notarnicola, 59, of Galveston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury, according to court records. He was sentenced to two years in a state jail, according to the records.
Notarnicola was arrested in February and charged with a third degree felony a week after his 65-pound pit bull attacked a woman who lived at the Club of the Island apartments as she stepped out of an elevator while carrying her own dog.
The woman was bit on the thigh and calf and underwent at least two surgeries after the attack.
The dog had a record of attacking people in Galveston and Texas City, police said. When interviewed by police, Notarnicola told investigators that he knew the dog was dangerous, police said.
A person can be charged for their dog’s actions if they fail to secure the animal, if the attack is unprovoked and if they knew the dog was dangerous.
Notarnicola faced a maximum of 10 years in prison. He received credit for the nine days he served in the Galveston County Jail in February, according to court records.
The dog was euthanized after the attack.
