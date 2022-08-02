GALVESTON
Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke made a stop on the island Tuesday evening and spoke to a packed house at Galveston Railroad Museum.
GALVESTON
Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke made a stop on the island Tuesday evening and spoke to a packed house at Galveston Railroad Museum.
The stop was part of O’Rourke’s 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour as he campaigns to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November’s general election.
About 300 people packed a room at the museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place.
O’Rourke spoke about the core issues to his campaign, such as tighter gun control legislation, a woman’s right to choose about abortion and better health care and educational initiatives for the state.
“We’re about making sure no one is written off and no one is taken for granted,” O’Rourke said. “What we’re talking about are big issues for our communities.”
O’Rourke attacked Abbott’s stance on gun control after the massacre of 21 elementary school students and teachers in Uvalde just more than two months ago.
“Our state has seen the worst mass shootings in the country in the last five years and our governor has only made it easier to own these weapons,” O’Rourke said.
The movement to protect Texas children and residents through gun control legislation is critically important to all Texans, he said.
“At some point we will have to answer for what we did, or what we did not do, at this defining moment of truth,” O’Rourke said.
O’Rourke called for measures to lower the cost of living in Texas, as well as increasing pay for teachers.
Galveston teachers are underpaid by $9,500 compared with the national average and deserve a raise, he said.
The tour, which will feature more than 70 events and cover 5,600 miles of Texas, is aimed at building unity among voters and to raise awareness of needs common to most Texans, campaign officials said.
The tour began July 19 in O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso and will conclude with a rally in Denton on Sept. 7.
The campaign was gaining support as Election Day nears, they said.
More than 80,000 people had signed up to volunteer for the campaign, a campaign official said.
O’Rourke would welcome the opportunity to debate Abbott, but the incumbent’s campaign has not accepted the invitation, campaign officials said.
Abbott’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.
Recent polling by The Texas Politics Project, sponsored by the University of Texas, shows O’Rourke trailing Abbott by 5 percentage points just 90 days before the election.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.