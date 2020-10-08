Candidates & Ballot Issues Nov. 3 General Election
Candidates & Ballot Issues Nov. 3 General Election
General Election, Nov. 3, 2020
Galveston County
Names are listed in ballot order.
R: Republican
D: Democrat
L: Libertarian
G: Green
President/Vice President
R: Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence
D: Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
L: Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen
G: Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker
United States Senator
R: John Cornyn
D: Mary “MJ” Hegar
L: Kerry Douglas McKennon
G: David B. Collins
United States Representative, District 14
R: Randy Weber
D: Adrienne Bell
Railroad Commissioner
R: James “Jim” Wright
D: Chrysta Castañeda
L: Matt Sterett
G: Katija “Kat” Gruene
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
R: Nathan Hecht
D: Amy Clark Meachum
L: Mark Ash
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6-Unexpired Term
R: Jane Bland
D: Kathy Cheng
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
R: Jeff Boyd
D: Staci Williams
L: William Bryan Strange III
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
R: Brett Busby
D: Gisela D. Triana
L: Tom Oxford
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
R: Bert Richardson
D: Elizabeth Davis Frizell
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
R: Kevin Patrick Yeary
D: Tina Clinton
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
R: David Newell
D: Brandon Birmingham
State Senator, District 4
R: Brandon Creighton
D: Jay Stittleburg
L: Cameron Brock
State Senator, District 11
R: Larry Taylor
D: Susan Criss
L: Jared Wissel
State Representative, District 23
R: Mayes Middleton
D: Jeff Antonelli
State Representative, District 24
R: Greg Bonnen
D: Brian J. Rogers
L: Dick Illyes
Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District
R: Tracy Elizabeth Christopher
D: Jane Robinson
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 3
R: Russell Lloyd
D: Veronica Rivas-Molloy
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 5
R: Terry Adams
D: Amparo Monique Guerra
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 7
R: Ken Wise
D: Tamika “Tami” Craft
District Judge, 10th Judicial District
R: Kerry L. Neves
District Judge, 56th Judicial District
R: Lonnie Cox
D: George Lindsey
District Judge, 405th Judicial District
R: Jared Robinson
D: Teresa Hudson
Sheriff
R: Henry A. Trochesset
D: Mark Salinas
County Tax Assessor-Collector
R: Cheryl E. Johnson
County Commissioner Precinct 1
R: Darrell Apffel
County Commissioner Precinct 3
D: Stephen D. Holmes
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
R: Kathleen M. McCumber
County Constable Precinct 1
R: Rick Sharp
County Constable Precinct 2
R: Jimmy Fullen
County Constable Precinct 3
D: Derreck Rose
County Constable Precinct 4
R: Justin West
College of the Mainland Bond Election
College of the Mainland Proposition A
The issuance of $13,950,000 bonds for the purpose of refunding College of the Mainland maintenance tax notes, series 2017, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. Required statement for all school district bond propositions pursuant to Section 45.003, Texas Education Code: This is a property tax increase.
FOR
AGAINST
Dickinson Independent School District General and Special Election
Dickinson ISD Proposition A
The issuance of $94,200,000 bonds for school buildings, schools sites and new school buses and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
FOR
AGAINST
Dickinson ISD Single Member District No. 1 – Unopposed declared elected Mike Mackey
Dickinson ISD Single Member District No. 2 – Unopposed declared elected Veanna Veasey
City of Dickinson General Election
City of Dickinson Mayor
Sean Skipworth
Mark Townsend
Jennifer Lawrence
Jon L. Junemann
City of Dickinson Council Member, Position No. 1
H Scott Apley
Trey Rusk
City of Dickinson Council Member, Position No. 3
Walter Wilson
City of Dickinson Council Member, Position No. 5
Louis J. Decker
David W. Westmoreland
City of Dickinson Special Election
City of Dickinson Council Member, Position No. 2 (unexpired term)
Jessie Brantley
Scott Shrader
Kevin D. Edmonds
City of Dickinson Charter Amendment Election
City of Dickinson Proposition A
Shall the Charter be amended to adopt the Council-Manager form of government?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition B
Shall the Charter be amended to provide Council the power to provide for approval of subdivision plats and to carry out plans for areas destroyed by disaster?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition C
Shall the Charter be amended to require a person to be a resident of the city for at least twelve months immediately preceding their election to the City Council?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition D
Shall the Charter be amended to permit the City Council to appoint a person to fill a vacant Councilmember position within one year of a regular election?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition E
Shall the Charter be amended to permit publication of ordinances, notices and other matters as permitted by State law?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition F
Shall the Charter be amended to require an amendment relating to the administration of the City’s finances including requiring earlier submission of budget and publication of the budget as permitted by state law?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition G
Shall the Charter be amended to increase the amount of the City’s disaster contingency fund?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition H
Shall the Charter be amended to provide for the contract and purchase of goods and services consistent with state procurement laws?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition I
Shall the Charter be amended to allow the appointment of Councilmembers to serve on boards, commissions and committees where permitted by State law?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition J
Shall the Charter be amended to prohibit any City officer or employee from participating in any vote or decision in which the person has a personal interest?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition K
Shall the Charter be amended to require the periodic review of the Charter by a Council appointed Charter Commission?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition L
Shall the Charter be amended to permit the publication of the report of the Charter Review Commission on the City’s website?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition M
Shall the Charter be amended to provide for gender neutral terminology and to correct other terms, spelling and capitalization without making any substantive changes?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition N
Shall the Charter be amended to conform to the general laws of the State of Texas?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition O
Shall the Charter be amended to permit Council to renumber and rearrange the sections of the Charter by ordinance?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition P
Shall the Charter be amended to prohibit a former Mayor or Councilmember from holding any compensated appointive office or city employment within five (5) years after the expiration of the term?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition Q
Shall the Charter be amended to prohibit an active employee from serving on any City board, commission or committee?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition R
Shall the Charter be amended to delete the requirement that the Mayor Pro Tem becomes the Mayor in the event of a vacancy in the office of Mayor?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition S
Shall the Charter be amended to allow for nonbinding referendums?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition T
Shall the Charter be amended to limit the terms of office for the Mayor and Councilmembers?
FOR
AGAINST
City of Dickinson Proposition U
Shall the Charter be amended to provide for compensation of the Mayor and Councilmembers not to exceed $75 per meeting or $1,800 per year, whichever is less?
FOR
AGAINST
Galveston County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Board of Directors’ Election
Galveston County WCID No. 1, Directors
Vote for 0, 1, 2 or 3
Shamarion M. Barber
Jeffrey M. Spriggins
John W. Mitchiner
Doreen Bridges
Friendswood Independent School District Board of Trustees Election
Friendswood ISD Trustee Position 2
Kurt Jones
Niki Rhodes
Rene DeLaFuente
Friendswood ISD Trustee Position 1 – Unopposed declared elected Laura Seifert
Friendswood ISD Trustee Position 3 – Unopposed declared elected Rebecca Hillenburg Friendswood ISD Trustee Position 4 – Unopposed declared elected Tony Hopkins
Friendswood ISD Bond Election
Friendswood ISD Proposition A
The issuance of $127,275,000 for the construction, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new school buses, including the addition of an elementary school and renovations and additions to Friendswood High School including a new auditorium. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.
FOR
AGAINST
Friendswood ISD Proposition B
The issuance of $1,000,000 for the acquisition and update of technology equipment. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.
FOR
AGAINST
City of Friendswood Special Election
City of Friendswood Proposition A
The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Friendswood, Texas at the rate of three-eighths (3/8) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
FOR
AGAINST
City of League City General Election
City of League City Council Position 3
Larry Millican
City of League City Council Position 4
Rachel McAdam
Ange Mertens
Shawn Byars
John P. Bowen
City of League City Council Position 5
Wes Chorn
Justin A. Hicks
Fred Rogers
City of Texas City General Election
City of Texas City Mayor
Dedrick Johnson
Phil Roberts
City of Texas City Commissioner At-Large
Vote for 0, 1 or 2
Kevin Yackly
Bruce Clawson
Thelma Bowie
Abel Garza Jr.
City of Texas City Commissioner District 1
Earl Alexander
Keith Henry
City of Texas City Commissioner District 2
Felix Herrera
City of Texas City Commissioner District 3
Dorthea Jones
City of Texas City Commissioner District 4
Jami Clark
Henry Gomez
City of Galveston General Election
City of Galveston Mayor
Roger “Bo” Quiroga
Raymond Guzman Jr.
James Casey
Craig Brown
Bill Keese
City of Galveston Council Member District 1
Tarris L. Woods
E. R. Johnson
Doug Godinich
City of Galveston Council Member District 2
Norman “Bucky” Buckaloo
J. David Robertson
William Schuster
Pam Bass
City of Galveston Council Member District 3
Frank Thomas Maceo
Wayne D. Holt
David Collins
City of Galveston Council Member District 4
Bill Quiroga
Jason Hardcastle
City of Galveston Council Member District 5
Robert Patrick Daigle
Beau Rawlins
John Paul Listowski
City of Galveston Council Member District 6
Marie Robb
Jackie Cole
Hitchcock Independent School District Trustee Election
Hitchcock ISD Trustee District 3
Edward Wilson
Kellie Edmundson
City of Hitchcock General Election
City of Hitchcock Commissioner District 3
Tammi Barreras
Darrell Hunter
Wayne Newton
City of Hitchcock Commissioner District 4
Armond W. Hurd
Andre Perkins
Lucy Dieringer
City of Hitchcock Charter Propositions
City of Hitchcock Proposition A
An amendment to the City’s home rule charter amending by deletion or revision those sections which are unnecessary to the Charter and to create a more clear and simple home rule charter.
FOR
AGAINST
City of Hitchcock Proposition B
An amendment to the City’s home rule charter amending by deletion or revision those sections which are inconsistent with and in violation of State law.
FOR
AGAINST
City of Hitchcock Proposition C
An amendment to the City’s home rule charter requiring the City Budget to be adopted pursuant to State law.
FOR
AGAINST
City of Hitchcock Proposition D
An amendment to the City’s home rule charter authorizing the City to control public utilities and franchises consistent with State law.
FOR
AGAINST
City of Hitchcock Proposition E
An amendment to the City’s home rule charter creating the position of City Manager.
FOR
AGAINST
City of Hitchcock Proposition F
An amendment to the City’s home rule charter providing for authority to remove municipal judges.
FOR
AGAINST
City of Kemah General Election
City of Kemah Council Position 1
Teresa Vazquez-Evans
City of Kemah Council Position 3
Doug Meisinger
Carl Joiner
City of Kemah Council Position 5
Isaac Saldaña
Galveston County Water Control and Improvement District No. 12 Directors Election
GCWCID 12 Directors
Vote for 0, 1, 2 or 3
Les Hart
Peyton Lumpkin
Brenton L. Spry
Robert “Bob” Rolf
Paul Williams
Sue Jette
City of La Marque Councilmember District B
Laura Divine
Joe Compian
Raushida Robinson
City of La Marque Councilmember District D
Casey Mc Auliffe
Hugh Cash
Village of Tiki Island General Election
Village of Tiki Island Aldermen
Vote for 0, 1, 2 or 3
Byron Baker
Karen Hearring
Tom Fisher
Bobby Davenport
Hunter Neblett
Charles Tompkins
Bacliff Municipal Utility District Director Election
Bacliff MUD Directors
Vote for 0, 1 or 2
Brad Bingham
Victor Medina
John Wade
Clear Creek Independent School District School Board Trustee Election
Clear Creek ISD Single Member District 2
Michelle M. Davis
Winifred “Win” Weber
Will Stromeyer
Clear Lake Shores General Election
Clear Lake Shores Aldermen
Vote for 0, 1, 2 or 3
Alex Scanlon
Elliott Rittershaus
Randall Chronister
Daniel J. Otto
Steve Wirtes
Rick Fisher
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 52 Directors Election
Galveston County MUD No. 52
Vote for 0, 1 or 2
Joe Garcia
Joseph Gelardi
Richard White
Galveston County MUD 79 Confirmation, Bond, and Operation and Maintenance Tax Elections
MUD 79 Proposition A
FOR DISTRICT
AGAINST DISTRICT
MUD 79 Proposition B
The issuance of $73,600,000 bonds for water, sanitary sewer, and drainage and storm sewer systems and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
FOR
AGAINST
MUD 79 Proposition C
The issuance of $18,400,000 bonds for refunding water, sanitary sewer, and drainage and storm sewer systems bonds of the district and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
FOR
AGAINST
MUD 79 Proposition D
The issuance of $44,240,000 bonds for recreational facilities and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
FOR
AGAINST
MUD 79 Proposition E
The issuance of $11,060,000 bonds for refunding recreational facilities bonds of the district and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
FOR
AGAINST
MUD 79 Proposition F
The issuance of $55,200,000 bonds for roads and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
FOR
AGAINST
MUD 79 Proposition G
The issuance of $13,800,000 bonds for refunding road bonds of the district and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
FOR
AGAINST
MUD 79 Proposition H
An operation and maintenance tax for facilities authorized by Article XVI, Section 59, of the Texas Constitution, not to exceed one dollar and fifty cents ($1.50) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.
FOR
AGAINST
MUD 79 Proposition I
An operation and maintenance tax for road facilities authorized by Article III, Section 52, of the Texas Constitution, not to exceed twenty-five cents ($0.25) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.
FOR
AGAINST
Galveston County MUD 79 Directors Election
MUD 79 Directors
Vote for 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5
Cosme Reyes Jr.
Gretchen Marie Hollas
Michael Ray Arterburn
Robert Russell Tautenhahn II
Roxanne Marie Crawford
San Leon Municipal Utility District Directors Election
San Leon MUD Directors
Vote for 0, 1 or 2
Ken Bishop
Keith Gossett
Phillip David Haskett
Santa Fe Independent School District School Board Trustee Election
Santa Fe ISD Trustee Position 1
Jacqueline Meyer
Matt Crable
Santa Fe ISD Trustee Position 2
Rosie Yanas
Patrick Kelly
Santa Fe ISD Trustee Position 3
Eric E. Davenport
Donna Hayes
Santa Fe ISD Trustee Position 7
Angie Lambert
Wayne Logan
Andrew Mills
Here is some key information on early voting in Galveston County:
• Make sure you follow safety guidelines such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing; and
• Make sure you take a photo ID.
Early voting times will be from:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday 13 through Oct. 16 — and Oct. 19 through Oct. 23
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 — and Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; and
• 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25
Galveston County early voting polling locations:
• Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St., Galveston
• Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., Galveston
• Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston
• Galveston Independent School District, 3904 Ave. T, Galveston
• Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87, Port Bolivar
• High Island Independent School District, 2113 Sixth St., High Island
• Seaside Baptist Church, 16534 Termini San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
• MUD 12 Building, 2929 state Highway 6, Hitchcock
• Hitchcock City Hall, 7423 state Highway 6, Hitchcock
• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock
• La Marque Community Room, 1109 Bayou Road, Suite B, La Marque
• Carver Community Center, 6415 Park Ave., Texas City
• College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, Texas City
• Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., Texas City
• Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• IBC Bank, 2301 FM 646 W., Dickinson
• Bacliff Volunteer Fire Department, 600 Grand Ave., Bacliff
• Clear Lake Shores Clubhouse, 1006 S. Shore Drive, Clear Lake Shores
• Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris St., Kemah
• Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St., League City
• North County Building, 174 Calder Road, League City
• League City Recreation Room, 450 W. Walker St., League City
• College of the Mainland North Campus, 200 Parker Court, League City
• Blue Building, 144 Park Ave., Suite 200, League City
• Public Works Operation Center, 1701 W. League City Parkway, League City
• The Watershed Church, 1751 E. League City Parkway, League City
• Old Friendswood Junior High School, 402 Laurel Drive, Friendswood
• Jacob White Building, 2000 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood
• First Baptist Church of Friendswood, 202 E. Heritage Drive, Friendswood
• Santa Fe Independent School District Museum, 13304 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
