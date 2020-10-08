Candidates & Ballot Issues Nov. 3 General Election

General Election, Nov. 3, 2020

Galveston County

Names are listed in ballot order.

R: Republican

D: Democrat

L: Libertarian

G: Green

President/Vice President

R: Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence

D: Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris

L: Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen

G: Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker

United States Senator

R: John Cornyn

D: Mary “MJ” Hegar

L: Kerry Douglas McKennon

G: David B. Collins

United States Representative, District 14

R: Randy Weber

D: Adrienne Bell

Railroad Commissioner

R: James “Jim” Wright

D: Chrysta Castañeda

L: Matt Sterett

G: Katija “Kat” Gruene

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

R: Nathan Hecht

D: Amy Clark Meachum

L: Mark Ash

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6-Unexpired Term

R: Jane Bland

D: Kathy Cheng

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

R: Jeff Boyd

D: Staci Williams

L: William Bryan Strange III

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

R: Brett Busby

D: Gisela D. Triana

L: Tom Oxford

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

R: Bert Richardson

D: Elizabeth Davis Frizell

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

R: Kevin Patrick Yeary

D: Tina Clinton

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

R: David Newell

D: Brandon Birmingham

State Senator, District 4

R: Brandon Creighton

D: Jay Stittleburg

L: Cameron Brock

State Senator, District 11

R: Larry Taylor

D: Susan Criss

L: Jared Wissel

State Representative, District 23

R: Mayes Middleton

D: Jeff Antonelli

State Representative, District 24

R: Greg Bonnen

D: Brian J. Rogers

L: Dick Illyes

Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District

R: Tracy Elizabeth Christopher

D: Jane Robinson

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 3

R: Russell Lloyd

D: Veronica Rivas-Molloy

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 5

R: Terry Adams

D: Amparo Monique Guerra

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 7

R: Ken Wise

D: Tamika “Tami” Craft

District Judge, 10th Judicial District

R: Kerry L. Neves

District Judge, 56th Judicial District

R: Lonnie Cox

D: George Lindsey

District Judge, 405th Judicial District

R: Jared Robinson

D: Teresa Hudson

Sheriff

R: Henry A. Trochesset

D: Mark Salinas

County Tax Assessor-Collector

R: Cheryl E. Johnson

County Commissioner Precinct 1

R: Darrell Apffel

County Commissioner Precinct 3

D: Stephen D. Holmes

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4

R: Kathleen M. McCumber

County Constable Precinct 1

R: Rick Sharp

County Constable Precinct 2

R: Jimmy Fullen

County Constable Precinct 3

D: Derreck Rose

County Constable Precinct 4

R: Justin West

College of the Mainland Bond Election

College of the Mainland Proposition A

The issuance of $13,950,000 bonds for the purpose of refunding College of the Mainland maintenance tax notes, series 2017, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. Required statement for all school district bond propositions pursuant to Section 45.003, Texas Education Code: This is a property tax increase.

FOR

AGAINST

Dickinson Independent School District General and Special Election

Dickinson ISD Proposition A

The issuance of $94,200,000 bonds for school buildings, schools sites and new school buses and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

FOR

AGAINST

Dickinson ISD Single Member District No. 1 – Unopposed declared elected Mike Mackey

Dickinson ISD Single Member District No. 2 – Unopposed declared elected Veanna Veasey

City of Dickinson General Election

City of Dickinson Mayor

Sean Skipworth

Mark Townsend

Jennifer Lawrence

Jon L. Junemann

City of Dickinson Council Member, Position No. 1

H Scott Apley

Trey Rusk

City of Dickinson Council Member, Position No. 3

Walter Wilson

City of Dickinson Council Member, Position No. 5

Louis J. Decker

David W. Westmoreland

City of Dickinson Special Election

City of Dickinson Council Member, Position No. 2 (unexpired term)

Jessie Brantley

Scott Shrader

Kevin D. Edmonds

City of Dickinson Charter Amendment Election

City of Dickinson Proposition A

Shall the Charter be amended to adopt the Council-Manager form of government?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition B

Shall the Charter be amended to provide Council the power to provide for approval of subdivision plats and to carry out plans for areas destroyed by disaster?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition C

Shall the Charter be amended to require a person to be a resident of the city for at least twelve months immediately preceding their election to the City Council?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition D

Shall the Charter be amended to permit the City Council to appoint a person to fill a vacant Councilmember position within one year of a regular election?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition E

Shall the Charter be amended to permit publication of ordinances, notices and other matters as permitted by State law?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition F

Shall the Charter be amended to require an amendment relating to the administration of the City’s finances including requiring earlier submission of budget and publication of the budget as permitted by state law?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition G

Shall the Charter be amended to increase the amount of the City’s disaster contingency fund?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition H

Shall the Charter be amended to provide for the contract and purchase of goods and services consistent with state procurement laws?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition I

Shall the Charter be amended to allow the appointment of Councilmembers to serve on boards, commissions and committees where permitted by State law?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition J

Shall the Charter be amended to prohibit any City officer or employee from participating in any vote or decision in which the person has a personal interest?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition K

Shall the Charter be amended to require the periodic review of the Charter by a Council appointed Charter Commission?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition L

Shall the Charter be amended to permit the publication of the report of the Charter Review Commission on the City’s website?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition M

Shall the Charter be amended to provide for gender neutral terminology and to correct other terms, spelling and capitalization without making any substantive changes?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition N

Shall the Charter be amended to conform to the general laws of the State of Texas?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition O

Shall the Charter be amended to permit Council to renumber and rearrange the sections of the Charter by ordinance?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition P

Shall the Charter be amended to prohibit a former Mayor or Councilmember from holding any compensated appointive office or city employment within five (5) years after the expiration of the term?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition Q

Shall the Charter be amended to prohibit an active employee from serving on any City board, commission or committee?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition R

Shall the Charter be amended to delete the requirement that the Mayor Pro Tem becomes the Mayor in the event of a vacancy in the office of Mayor?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition S

Shall the Charter be amended to allow for nonbinding referendums?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition T

Shall the Charter be amended to limit the terms of office for the Mayor and Councilmembers?

FOR

AGAINST

City of Dickinson Proposition U

Shall the Charter be amended to provide for compensation of the Mayor and Councilmembers not to exceed $75 per meeting or $1,800 per year, whichever is less?

FOR

AGAINST

Galveston County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Board of Directors’ Election

Galveston County WCID No. 1, Directors

Vote for 0, 1, 2 or 3

Shamarion M. Barber

Jeffrey M. Spriggins

John W. Mitchiner

Doreen Bridges

Friendswood Independent School District Board of Trustees Election

Friendswood ISD Trustee Position 2

Kurt Jones

Niki Rhodes

Rene DeLaFuente

Friendswood ISD Trustee Position 1 – Unopposed declared elected Laura Seifert

Friendswood ISD Trustee Position 3 – Unopposed declared elected Rebecca Hillenburg Friendswood ISD Trustee Position 4 – Unopposed declared elected Tony Hopkins

Friendswood ISD Bond Election

Friendswood ISD Proposition A

The issuance of $127,275,000 for the construction, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new school buses, including the addition of an elementary school and renovations and additions to Friendswood High School including a new auditorium. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.

FOR

AGAINST

Friendswood ISD Proposition B

The issuance of $1,000,000 for the acquisition and update of technology equipment. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.

FOR

AGAINST

City of Friendswood Special Election

City of Friendswood Proposition A

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Friendswood, Texas at the rate of three-eighths (3/8) of one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

FOR

AGAINST

City of League City General Election

City of League City Council Position 3

Larry Millican

City of League City Council Position 4

Rachel McAdam

Ange Mertens

Shawn Byars

John P. Bowen

City of League City Council Position 5

Wes Chorn

Justin A. Hicks

Fred Rogers

City of Texas City General Election

City of Texas City Mayor

Dedrick Johnson

Phil Roberts

City of Texas City Commissioner At-Large

Vote for 0, 1 or 2

Kevin Yackly

Bruce Clawson

Thelma Bowie

Abel Garza Jr.

City of Texas City Commissioner District 1

Earl Alexander

Keith Henry

City of Texas City Commissioner District 2

Felix Herrera

City of Texas City Commissioner District 3

Dorthea Jones

City of Texas City Commissioner District 4

Jami Clark

Henry Gomez

City of Galveston General Election

City of Galveston Mayor

Roger “Bo” Quiroga

Raymond Guzman Jr.

James Casey

Craig Brown

Bill Keese

City of Galveston Council Member District 1

Tarris L. Woods

E. R. Johnson

Doug Godinich

City of Galveston Council Member District 2

Norman “Bucky” Buckaloo

J. David Robertson

William Schuster

Pam Bass

City of Galveston Council Member District 3

Frank Thomas Maceo

Wayne D. Holt

David Collins

City of Galveston Council Member District 4

Bill Quiroga

Jason Hardcastle

City of Galveston Council Member District 5

Robert Patrick Daigle

Beau Rawlins

John Paul Listowski

City of Galveston Council Member District 6

Marie Robb

Jackie Cole

Hitchcock Independent School District Trustee Election

Hitchcock ISD Trustee District 3

Edward Wilson

Kellie Edmundson

City of Hitchcock General Election

City of Hitchcock Commissioner District 3

Tammi Barreras

Darrell Hunter

Wayne Newton

City of Hitchcock Commissioner District 4

Armond W. Hurd

Andre Perkins

Lucy Dieringer

City of Hitchcock Charter Propositions

City of Hitchcock Proposition A

An amendment to the City’s home rule charter amending by deletion or revision those sections which are unnecessary to the Charter and to create a more clear and simple home rule charter.

FOR

AGAINST

City of Hitchcock Proposition B

An amendment to the City’s home rule charter amending by deletion or revision those sections which are inconsistent with and in violation of State law.

FOR

AGAINST

City of Hitchcock Proposition C

An amendment to the City’s home rule charter requiring the City Budget to be adopted pursuant to State law.

FOR

AGAINST

City of Hitchcock Proposition D

An amendment to the City’s home rule charter authorizing the City to control public utilities and franchises consistent with State law.

FOR

AGAINST

City of Hitchcock Proposition E

An amendment to the City’s home rule charter creating the position of City Manager.

FOR

AGAINST

City of Hitchcock Proposition F

An amendment to the City’s home rule charter providing for authority to remove municipal judges.

FOR

AGAINST

City of Kemah General Election

City of Kemah Council Position 1

Teresa Vazquez-Evans

City of Kemah Council Position 3

Doug Meisinger

Carl Joiner

City of Kemah Council Position 5

Isaac Saldaña

Galveston County Water Control and Improvement District No. 12 Directors Election

GCWCID 12 Directors

Vote for 0, 1, 2 or 3

Les Hart

Peyton Lumpkin

Brenton L. Spry

Robert “Bob” Rolf

Paul Williams

Sue Jette

City of La Marque Councilmember District B

Laura Divine

Joe Compian

Raushida Robinson

City of La Marque Councilmember District D

Casey Mc Auliffe

Hugh Cash

Village of Tiki Island General Election

Village of Tiki Island Aldermen

Vote for 0, 1, 2 or 3

Byron Baker

Karen Hearring

Tom Fisher

Bobby Davenport

Hunter Neblett

Charles Tompkins

Bacliff Municipal Utility District Director Election

Bacliff MUD Directors

Vote for 0, 1 or 2

Brad Bingham

Victor Medina

John Wade

Clear Creek Independent School District School Board Trustee Election

Clear Creek ISD Single Member District 2

Michelle M. Davis

Winifred “Win” Weber

Will Stromeyer

Clear Lake Shores General Election

Clear Lake Shores Aldermen

Vote for 0, 1, 2 or 3

Alex Scanlon

Elliott Rittershaus

Randall Chronister

Daniel J. Otto

Steve Wirtes

Rick Fisher

Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 52 Directors Election

Galveston County MUD No. 52

Vote for 0, 1 or 2

Joe Garcia

Joseph Gelardi

Richard White

Galveston County MUD 79 Confirmation, Bond, and Operation and Maintenance Tax Elections

MUD 79 Proposition A

FOR DISTRICT

AGAINST DISTRICT

MUD 79 Proposition B

The issuance of $73,600,000 bonds for water, sanitary sewer, and drainage and storm sewer systems and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

FOR

AGAINST

MUD 79 Proposition C

The issuance of $18,400,000 bonds for refunding water, sanitary sewer, and drainage and storm sewer systems bonds of the district and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

FOR

AGAINST

MUD 79 Proposition D

The issuance of $44,240,000 bonds for recreational facilities and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

FOR

AGAINST

MUD 79 Proposition E

The issuance of $11,060,000 bonds for refunding recreational facilities bonds of the district and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

FOR

AGAINST

MUD 79 Proposition F

The issuance of $55,200,000 bonds for roads and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

FOR

AGAINST

MUD 79 Proposition G

The issuance of $13,800,000 bonds for refunding road bonds of the district and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

FOR

AGAINST

MUD 79 Proposition H

An operation and maintenance tax for facilities authorized by Article XVI, Section 59, of the Texas Constitution, not to exceed one dollar and fifty cents ($1.50) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.

FOR

AGAINST

MUD 79 Proposition I

An operation and maintenance tax for road facilities authorized by Article III, Section 52, of the Texas Constitution, not to exceed twenty-five cents ($0.25) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.

FOR

AGAINST

Galveston County MUD 79 Directors Election

MUD 79 Directors

Vote for 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5

Cosme Reyes Jr.

Gretchen Marie Hollas

Michael Ray Arterburn

Robert Russell Tautenhahn II

Roxanne Marie Crawford

San Leon Municipal Utility District Directors Election

San Leon MUD Directors

Vote for 0, 1 or 2

Ken Bishop

Keith Gossett

Phillip David Haskett

Santa Fe Independent School District School Board Trustee Election

Santa Fe ISD Trustee Position 1

Jacqueline Meyer

Matt Crable

Santa Fe ISD Trustee Position 2

Rosie Yanas

Patrick Kelly

Santa Fe ISD Trustee Position 3

Eric E. Davenport

Donna Hayes

Santa Fe ISD Trustee Position 7

Angie Lambert

Wayne Logan

Andrew Mills

Here is some key information on early voting in Galveston County:

• Make sure you follow safety guidelines such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing; and

• Make sure you take a photo ID.

Early voting times will be from:

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday 13 through Oct. 16 — and Oct. 19 through Oct. 23

• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 — and Oct. 26 through Oct. 30; and

• 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25

Galveston County early voting polling locations:

• Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St., Galveston

• Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., Galveston

• Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston

• Galveston Independent School District, 3904 Ave. T, Galveston

• Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87, Port Bolivar

• High Island Independent School District, 2113 Sixth St., High Island

• Seaside Baptist Church, 16534 Termini San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach

• MUD 12 Building, 2929 state Highway 6, Hitchcock

• Hitchcock City Hall, 7423 state Highway 6, Hitchcock

• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock

• La Marque Community Room, 1109 Bayou Road, Suite B, La Marque

• Carver Community Center, 6415 Park Ave., Texas City

• College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, Texas City

• Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., Texas City

• Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson

• IBC Bank, 2301 FM 646 W., Dickinson

• Bacliff Volunteer Fire Department, 600 Grand Ave., Bacliff

• Clear Lake Shores Clubhouse, 1006 S. Shore Drive, Clear Lake Shores

• Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris St., Kemah

• Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St., League City

• North County Building, 174 Calder Road, League City

• League City Recreation Room, 450 W. Walker St., League City

• College of the Mainland North Campus, 200 Parker Court, League City

• Blue Building, 144 Park Ave., Suite 200, League City

• Public Works Operation Center, 1701 W. League City Parkway, League City

• The Watershed Church, 1751 E. League City Parkway, League City

• Old Friendswood Junior High School, 402 Laurel Drive, Friendswood

• Jacob White Building, 2000 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood

• First Baptist Church of Friendswood, 202 E. Heritage Drive, Friendswood

• Santa Fe Independent School District Museum, 13304 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

• West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

