DICKINSON
A Dickinson councilman has been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19.
Councilman H Scott Apley's hospitalization was announced Monday on Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth's Facebook page.
"It came out of nowhere," Skipworth said of Apley contracting the virus.
Skipworth did not know when Apley was first hospitalized or whether he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus. He also had no new updates about Apley's condition besides what had been posted on Facebook.
In his Facebook post, Skipworth asked for prayers for Apley, his wife, Melissa, and the couple's son. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2021.
Apley was elected to the city council Position No. 1 in November 2020 when he bested Trey Rusk for the seat. He previously had run unsuccessfully for Position No. 6 in 2019.
Despite Apley's hospitalization, the city council will continue to operate as normal because it still will have a quorum, Skipworth said.
Apley also is a member of the Texas Republican Party Executive Committee, according to the party.
(1) comment
I'm assuming he was not vaccinated. I am aware the article doesn't specify.
