TEXAS CITY
A 79-year-old woman who was the subject of a search in Texas City on Friday was found safe in Missouri City, police said.
Relatives reported Marie Powers missing Wednesday, police said. The Texas City Police Department spent part of Friday searching, with the help of dogs, the area around her home on Tarpey Avenue for signs of where she might be, police said.
Powers suffers from Alzheimer's disease and bipolar disorder and police feared for her safety, officials said. The department put out a call for the community's help on Friday morning.
Just after 4:30 p.m., however, the department announced Powers had been found at an assisted living facility in Missouri City.
Police did not say how Powers got to Missouri City. The Missouri City Police Department determined she was safe on Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.