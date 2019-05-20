GALVESTON
A Galveston man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for killing a man during an argument over loud music in 2017.
Jimmy Lester Caneles-Oseguera, 20, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter, reduced from murder, and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
A grand jury indicted Caneles-Oseguera in May 2017 in connection with the death of Jorge Herndandez-Escobar, 29, of Galveston.
Police accused Caneles-Oseguera of hitting Hernandez-Escobar multiple times in the face with a brick during an argument over loud music.
15 years for murder, out in 5-7.
