SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Education Foundation has formed a steering committee to help direct the use of tens of thousands of dollars in donations it has received since the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.
The foundation, which is affiliated with the Santa Fe Independent School District, announced the formation of the committee Tuesday. It did not name the members of the committee but said it would include local leaders so that “The voices of victims are heard,” while funds are being disbursed.
The creation of a committee is the result of a partnership the foundation signed with the National Compassion Fund, a nonprofit that will help the education foundation come up with a plan to distribute the money.
The foundation promised 100 percent of the donations will be distributed to victims and their families.
The compassion fund will held help with future fundraising and the creation of “application and vetting processes,” among other work.
Ten people were killed and 13 more injured in the shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18. Since the shooting, money has poured into the city from people looking to aid the victims and the families.
Soon after the shooting, a fund set up at Texas First Bank in Santa Fe became one of the most widely referenced places to which people were urged to donate.
The bank and the foundation have not announced how much money has been donated since the shooting.
(0) comments
