GALVESTON
The man who fell Friday from the Galveston causeway while taking a selfie was jailed Sunday after police learned he was wanted for burglary in Louisiana.
Billy Pettice, 38, was arrested on a misdemeanor burglary warrant after he was released from a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, Galveston Police Department Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
Pettice was taken to the hospital Friday after a boater rescued him from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, police said. Pettice had fallen about 40 feet from the causeway. He told police he had been trying to take a selfie when he fell.
He suffered some broken ribs, police said. While Pettice was hospitalized, police checked whether there were any open warrants for his arrest, and found one from Louisiana, Schirard said. He will be extradited, Schirard said
There are no plans to charge Pettice with anything related to the causeway fall, Schirard said.
