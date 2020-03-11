GALVESTON
On the same day the World Health Organization declared the global coronavirus crisis a pandemic, Galveston County and the region began to see more urgent and extreme reactions as groups attempted to limit infections.
A Galveston County courtroom was cleared of all people because a juror reported he might have been exposed to the virus. A major hospital in the county moved to limit visitors. And an island nursing home essentially was put on lockdown.
The tone of conversation about the virus took a decidedly more serious turn Wednesday after leaders in nearby Houston announced the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as a precaution about halfway through its run. The largest indoor livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world attracts many thousands of people each year.
Officials made the decision because of a positive case in nearby Montgomery County.
Galveston County as of late Wednesday still didn’t have a confirmed case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, but rumors spread across the area about a juror in the 212th District Court that might have been exposed to the virus.
Although everyone in the court was sent home Wednesday, officials with the Galveston County Health District ultimately determined the juror in question didn’t pose a risk.
“We couldn’t find any connection between this guy and any presumptive cases,” Dr. Phillip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority, said.
A man told the judge that some of his coworkers attended a conference in California where another attendee might have exhibited symptoms of the virus and were told to self-quarantine, Keiser said. The man himself hadn’t attended the conference.
Despite the health district ultimately deeming the case no risk, First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff told The Daily News Wednesday the judge still sent the jury panel home for the day out of an excess of caution.
But the court should be open today, Petroff said.
Elsewhere in the county, The Meridian Galveston, a skilled-nursing facility on the island, announced it would institute a no-visitor policy starting at 12 a.m. today.
“This is kind of going on what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said and what happened in Houston,” said Candice Weaver, an activities director at the facility. “We have residents who have compromised immune systems, and we want to make sure we are keeping them safe.”
As of 12 a.m. today, visitors no longer are able to enter the facility until further notice, Weaver said.
Health care professionals and service deliveries will still be allowed to enter the facility, however, said Kathy Thurman, regional administrator for the facility.
Residents will all adhere to the changes and not leave the facility, either, Thurman said.
“This is a hard pill to swallow, but everyone is very supportive,” she said. “Maybe some aren’t happy, but they all understand.”
The University of Texas Medical Branch also announced it will limit the number of visitors allowed in its hospitals in coming days as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In a message to employees on Wednesday morning, the medical branch announced that patients would only be allowed to be visited by two adult caregivers or other people 18 years old and older.
Only certain types of patients — mothers in labor and after delivery, neonatal intensive care patients and pediatric patients — will be allowed to have a visitor stay with them overnight.
People who are visiting medical branch facilities for outpatient care can be accompanied by two healthy people who are not showing symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the medical branch.
People should postpone any visits to the hospital if they have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, have traveled in an area where the coronavirus is present or have been in contact with a person who tested positive for it in the past 14 days.
Patients who are awaiting a confirmation of whether or not they have a coronavirus infection will not be allowed any visitors but for exceptional circumstances, according to the medical branch.
Vendors and contractors who don’t provide direct health care services to patients won’t be allowed to visit any clinical facility.
The medical branch School of Health Professions also announced Wednesday that its annual fun run over the Galveston Causeway would be postponed.
The UTMB Health — SHP Causeway FunD Run/Walk was scheduled for March 21. The school did not announce a new date for the event.
But not all Galveston County officials as of late Wednesday were quite as concerned.
When asked whether the county would follow Houston’s lead and declare a public emergency, County Judge Mark Henry said it wasn’t at that point yet.
“First, I’d say Houston isn’t leading in anything other than stoking panic,” Henry said. “The only reason a disaster declaration would be for enhanced prosecution of price gougers, and I’ve told the DA to let me know if he needs that.”
