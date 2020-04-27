Starting Monday, people over the age of 10 in Harris County will be required, by law, to wear face masks in public places for 30 days, with some narrow exceptions.
Failure to do so could lead to a $1,000 fine. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has been named in a lawsuit claiming the order to be unconstitutional and that she has exceeded her authority by implementing orders more restrictive than those of Gov. Greg Abbott, which take precedence.
The order might ultimately be short-lived.
On Monday afternoon, Abbott announced that his new statewide orders, which go into effect on Friday, prohibits cities and counties from fining people who don't wear masks in public.
This week's Question of the Week is:
HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT WEARING FACE MASKS IN PUBLIC PLACES AS THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC PLAYS OUT?
1. It’s unnecessary.
2. It’s a good idea but should be a recommendation not a regulation.
3. Making it a requirement and fining people for violations is unconstitutional.
4. Counties and cities should be allowed to make not wearing a mask in public places a finable offense.
Vote now, and look for the responses online and in the print edition on May 5.
Want to do more than click a box? Respond in a letter to the editor. Send your thoughts — 100 words or fewer, please — to letters@galvnews.com with "Question of the Week" in the subject line. Feel free to attach a headshot, as well, and be sure to include your phone number for verification; we won't publish the number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.