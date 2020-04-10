The COVID-19 pandemic presents unique challenges to the population of people with chronic mental health conditions such as bipolar disorder, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders, clinical depression and schizophrenia.
According to a piece published in the Journal of the American Medical Association last week, patients with serious mental illness — many of them prone to risky behaviors, residential instability, insufficient insurance coverage, employment insecurity and limited social networks — may be among the hardest hit by COVID-19 with elevated infection rates and worse prognoses than the general population.
Local mental health care professionals, most of whose facilities are shut down to regular patient visits, are scrambling to meet the needs of existing clients while preparing for an influx of new ones as financial instability, isolation, fear and stress expand and manifest in poor mental health, they said.
“What we’re finding right now is that our clients are reporting anxiety and depression, are struggling with isolation and worrying about family members and loved ones,” said Karen McWhorter, development director for Family Service Center of Galveston County, a community mental health care provider with offices in Galveston and Dickinson.
Those stresses and worries are normal, given the current circumstances, experts said. But overlaid with a chronic mental health condition, they can be amplified and can lead to destabilization without proper intervention.
Stresses on mental health care providers are elevated during the crisis as well.
Family Health Service had to, in a matter of weeks, completely revamp the way it provides therapy from face-to-face sessions to video or telephone sessions, creating policies and procedures to satisfy funders, updating the electronic medical records system and creating a new technological infrastructure, not to mention learning a new way of effectively providing therapy.
Many Family Service Center clients can’t participate in video chats with their therapists because they don’t have access to technology at home, but therapists are reaching out by phone as frequently as possible to those clients, McWhorter said.
Ted Hanley, executive director of Galveston-based social services ministry The Jesse Tree, has been assisting low-income people in securing prescriptions for serious mental health conditions for many years, and is currently counseling clients on how to keep ahead of the curve on important medications they take so they don’t run out.
“I tell them simple things — like put a list on the front of your refrigerator with key telephone numbers like your doctor and your pharmacist — and make notes on a calendar to remind themselves two weeks ahead when their medication is due to run out,” Hanley said.
Hanley lamented the culture’s lack of emphasis on techniques that are free, don’t require medical intervention and can calm acute anxiety like centering prayer, meditation and mindfulness practice, especially now that people are at home and have time to begin learning a self-practice that can be an effective tool for warding off anxiety, he said. Mindfulness exercises have been shown to lower blood pressure and regulate brain activity related to anxiety, according to The Mayo Cliic.
“One of the valuable spiritual tools for people with anxiety is learning mindfulness technique, being in the quiet with yourself and learning how to gradually let go of preoccupying thoughts, nagging questions that can’t be answered,” he said.
