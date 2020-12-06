Liberty of the Seas returns to Galveston

Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas is docked in Galveston on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The cruise ship spent two weeks at an anchorage point off the Texas coast after two of its crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned against taking a cruise anytime soon. But the cruise industry is poised for a comeback.

The Question of the Week is: When cruising starts back up, will you get on a ship?

• Yes, I'll be first in line when they drop the gangplank.

• No, I don't want to risk contracting coronavirus

Vote now, and look for the responses in the print edition of The Daily News on Dec. 15.

Want to do more than click a box? Or choose more than one response?

Respond in a letter to the editor. Send your thoughts — 100 words or fewer, please — to letters@galvnews.com with "Question of the Week" in the subject line. Feel free to attach a headshot, as well, and be sure to include your phone number for verification; we won't publish the number.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

No. But I wouldn't have even before the pandemic.

