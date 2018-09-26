Clear Creek Independent School District’s Board of Trustees on Monday approved a change to the tax rate that gives officials more money for maintenance and operations, while keeping the overall property rate steady, officials said.
Trustees approved increasing the district’s tax rate for maintenance and operations from $1.04 per $100 of valuation to $1.06 per $100 of valuation while decreasing the debt service rate from 36 cents per $100 valuation to 34 cents per $100 valuation, officials said.
The district made the change without a public referendum because of a provision for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, officials said.
Under state law, $1.04 per $100 of valuation is normally the maximum a district can have for maintenance and operations without a referendum.
Hurricane Harvey struck the area in August last year, flooding more than 8,000 homes in League City.
Before the storm, local home values were projected to increase 7 percent, but are now projected to increase only about 3.5 percent, officials said.
The provision allows the district to change the rate for one year without a referendum, so Monday’s decision will only change the rate for the fiscal year, which began Sept. 1, officials said.
