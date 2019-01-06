GALVESTON
A 68-year-old man drowned Saturday night in Offatts Bayou, a Galveston Police Department spokesman said.
Police responded to a call at about 9:15 p.m. near Pelican Rest Marina, in the 7800 block of Broadway, a boat dock with an on-site restaurant, where the caller's husband had slipped off a dock, spokesman Xavier Hancock said.
The responding officer dove into the water near the dock to try rescuing the man, Hancock said.
"Unfortunately, his search proved to be fruitless," Hancock said.
Divers recovered remains in the water about 11:15 p.m. in 15 feet of water, he said. The remains were transported to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office, he said.
Police have not determined how the man slipped from the dock and are not yet releasing his identity, Hancock said.
