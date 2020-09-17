GALVESTON
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott drew fire from every direction Thursday when he announced a limited rollback of COVID-19 restrictions on businesses across the state.
In a highly anticipated announcement from Austin, Abbott said he would relax capacity restrictions on most commercial businesses beginning Monday — allowing them to operate at 75 percent capacity.
Texas bars, however, will have to remain closed, Abbott said.
“There are some Texans who want to fully open Texas 100 percent, as if COVID is no longer a threat,” Abbott said. “The fact is COVID does still exist, and most Texans remain susceptible.”
Abbott’s decisions were widely panned by both fellow Republicans, who said they didn’t go far enough to reopen the economy, and by Democrats, who said they went too far. Both argued the decisions relied on bad data. Some business leaders also objected, calling continued restrictions unnecessary and arbitrary.
Under the new orders, restaurants and retail shops can open up to 75 percent starting next week in most of the state. Nursing home residents also will be allowed to designate essential caregivers who will be allowed inside for visits. And Abbott lifted a ban on elective surgeries, which had left some health care systems, including the University of Texas Medical Branch, reeling financially.
A dramatic drop in hospitalized COVID-19 patients made it possible to begin easing restrictions enacted when cases surged in June, Abbott said.
Abbott cited decreasing hospitalization rates as justification for lifting the restrictions. But it was too soon for bars to reopen, he said.
“Because bars are nationally recognized as COVID-spreading locations, they are still not ready to open at this time,” Abbott said. “However, it is important for them to know we are focused on finding ways to get them open.”
LOCAL DISAPPOINTMENT
Abbott’s announcement wasn’t met with universal applause.
Less than an hour after the announcement, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he was disappointed in the rollback of the state’s pandemic rules. Henry said he didn’t trust the governor was using accurate data to make his decisions.
“This is what I was expecting,” Henry said. “It’s actually ridiculous. The statistics they’re using are garbage.”
Henry said his particular ire involved recent data sent to the county health district by the Texas Department of State Health Services, which included months-old data regarding identified cases of COVID-19. Out of context, that data could give the impression COVID-19 is spreading at a higher rate locally than it actually is, Henry said.
“Every time they make a mistake, it’s always to the detriment of the numbers, never to the betterment,” Henry said. “Not once have they made a mistake and not said, ‘It’s worse than we thought it was.’”
He also noted that Abbott, who had previously touted positivity rates as a key metric for judging the state of COVID-19, was now apparently focused on COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“We no longer care about cases, we no longer care about deaths; we care about hospitalizations due to COVID,” Henry said. “It’s just more data you cannot rely on.”
During his press conference, Abbott said hospitalization rates were the most consistent measure available to judge the state of coronavirus in Texas.
None of the data was trustworthy, however, Henry argued.
“The state is making public policy decisions based on data which has turned out time and time again to be garbage,” he said.
Henry, a Republican, wasn’t the only person to criticize Abbott’s reliance on data
The Texas Democratic Party accused Abbott of lying to people by using flawed data but questioned whether the reopening was happening too swiftly.
“He wants them to believe it is safe to reopen their businesses and go back to work without good information to keep their employees or customers safe,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said.
STATE OF COVID
Regardless of what available data is used, the presence of COVID-19 in Galveston County is greater than it was in May, the last time Texas began an attempt to roll back pandemic restrictions.
The 1,799 active cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County on Thursday is more than seven times higher than the number of active cases reported on May 31, according to data from the Galveston County Health District.
As of Thursday, 88 local people were reported hospitalized because of the virus, according to the health district. On May 22, there were 17 local people hospitalized by COVID-19.
Still, recent local numbers have shown major declines in the number of new cases that were being reported in July and August, when more than 200 new cases were being announced daily.
Local officials who have been trying to help businesses survive the economic trauma caused by the virus and government restrictions said they hoped Texas was moving toward even fewer restrictions.
BAR RESTRICTIONS
League City Councilman Hank Dugie, the chairman of the County’s COVID-19 Business Taskforce, said the decision to keep bars closed “seemed pretty unfair.”
“I feel for them, bars, because they’ve been out for a long time,” Dugie said. “The longer it goes, the more likely we’ll see some of them shut down forever.”
Still, Dugie said the reopening announcement was generally a good thing and he was on the side of having COVID-19 precautions be voluntary, rather than mandatory.
Dugie’s feeling was shared by some local bar owners, said Brian Lepo, the owner of the Island Pier Club, 1702 Ave. O, and Albatross, 815 21st St., in Galveston
Abbott shouldn’t be placing closure restrictions on just one type of business, he said.
“I think we absolutely need to get folks open again,” Lepo said. “I disagree with the fact that he’s singled out a single business sector.”
State Rep. Mayes Middleton, a Republican from Wallisville who represents Galveston Island, said he also disagreed with Abbott’s announcement.
“Texas businesses should be 100 percent open if they want to do so,” Middleton said.
Bars have been closed by state order since July 2.
Other groups also blasted Abbott’s decision.
The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance dubbed the governor “Anti-Business Abbott” and called the state’s treatment of bars “unacceptable.”
SOME THINGS UNCHANGED
Abbott’s announcement didn’t touch on every restriction the state or local governments have enacted because of the pandemic. There are no changes to statewide rules requiring face masks in public places, for instance.
Abbott didn’t mention local policies banning large permitted events such as in effect in Galveston since March.
Galveston Mayor pro tem Craig Brown said Abbott’s announcement didn’t move him toward immediately lifting Galveston’s restrictions on large events on public property. The city has only recently begun approving some permitted events, such as a drive-in movie theater at the Port of Galveston or a fishing tournament — and only if those events take expansive COVID-19 precautions.
“Each one of these that applied so far has gone overboard to make sure they have infection-control measures,” Brown said.
Brown wanted to study the order and talk to other city officials and local health officials before making any calls about special event permits, he said.
The Galveston City Council is scheduled to talk about festivals at its Oct. 22 meeting and that’s when people can probably expect some specific guidance on street festivals, Brown said.
Reporters Matt DeGrood and Keri Heath contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
I think Abbott is doing great. He is a firm steady hand at the helm. He is not panicked and rash. His decisions have been balanced by the needs of people to make a living and the needs of businesses to survive. He has done this all the while balancing public health needs. He has taken a cautious and incremental approach that I think will help Texas recover quicker than other states. I do however feel for bar owners, I hope he eases up at some point on them. I think the governor has done well.
