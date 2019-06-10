LEAGUE CITY
Authorities late Monday were searching for a 2-year-old boy they believe to be in danger, officials confirmed.
Investigators late Monday released an Amber alert for Malakhi Elijah Bankhead, 2, who is about 3-foot-2-inches and weighs about 35 pounds, officials said.
Bankhead was last seen with Katherine Nicole Ulrich, 21, and Cody Albert Bankhead, 24, police said.
Ulrich and Bankhead were last seen driving a 2015 BMW X3 with Texas license plate number KSW8656, police said.
Anyone with information should call the League City Police Department at 281-554-1844, police said.
