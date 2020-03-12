People won’t be able to visit friends or relatives at some nursing and assisted living facilities in the county for the foreseeable future as operators restrict access to protect residents from coronavirus infection.
The virus has been disproportionately affecting older adults, who should avoid crowds and are advised to stay home, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas as of Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
People who are thinking about visiting a family member should just call them instead, said Roquel Green, business office manager at Seabreeze Nursing and Rehabilitation, 6602 Memorial Drive in Texas City.
“If you don’t have to come, don’t come,” Green said.
The nursing facility is requiring all potential visitors to answer a questionnaire about their recent travel and health and won’t let anyone in who might be at risk of infecting residents, Green said.
Regent Care Center of League City, 2620 West Walker St., has stopped allowing non-essential visitors into the building, said Steve Conner, president and CEO of Regent Management Services.
Visitors are being asked to phone or video call a resident instead of visiting in person, Conner said.
“If an emergent visit is necessary, individuals will go through a thorough screening process before being allowed access to an individual family member,” Conner said. “This is an extremely fluid situation that changes daily, if not hourly.”
That’s also the case at Baywind Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, 411 Alabama Ave. in League City, administrator Chris Barcelo said.
“We’re asking family members not to enter the building at this point in time,” Barcelo said.
Baywind Village staff also is taking residents’ temperature when they return from a trip outside the facility for any period of time, he said.
Baywind Village is still holding its community events, but many facilities aren’t.
Seabreeze has halted all its birthday parties and events where larger groups would gather, Green said.
“Our residents pretty much understand the severity of what this is,” Green said.
That’s also what Regent Care did, Conner said.
“Thankfully we do not have any suspected cases of COVID-19,” Conner said. “However, we do take care of a vulnerable population. For this reason, we are diligently preparing in the unfortunate case of an exposure.”
Many nursing homes are spending more time cleaning their facilities as well.
At Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute, 1528 Postoffice St. in Galveston, staff are regularly cleaning areas that people touch often and have suspended all field trips and gatherings, Program Director Brandi Wyatt said in a statement.
“The health and well-being of our patients and staff is a top priority,” Wyatt said.
The Meridian Galveston, a skilled-nursing facility on the island, began a no-visitor policy Thursday.
