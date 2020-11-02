HIGH ISLAND
Galveston County's smallest school district will close its buildings for at least two weeks because of confirmed COVID-19 cases, administrators announced Sunday.
Two staff members at the High Island Independent School District have active cases of COVID-19, district superintendent Travis Grubbs said. The most recent case was confirmed Sunday evening, and the district spent Monday contact tracing and advising some students and staff members to quarantine because of exposure to the virus, Grubbs said.
The district is on the east end of Bolivar Peninsula. It serves 171 students from Galveston and Chambers counties.
The school district will switch all of its students to remote learning for at least two weeks before reassessing whether people should return to classrooms, Grubbs said.
Grubbs emphasized the precautions were voluntary and weren't ordered by the Galveston County Health District.
High Island is the first local school district this fall to completely suspend in-person learning because of COVID-19 cases. Other districts have identified isolated cases of COVID-19 but have not closed buildings or suspended in-person learning.
The High Island school district returned to in-person learning Aug. 17, Grubbs said.
The Galveston County Health District announced 84 new local cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, there were 840 active COVID-19 cases identified in Galveston County residents.
The number of active cases in the county has increased in the past two weeks. On Oct 19, there were 646 active cases in the county, according to the health district.
The county is well below the all-time high of active cases in July, when there were more than 5,300 cases in the county on any given day, according to the health district.
