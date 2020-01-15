GALVESTON
Search and rescue teams are still looking for two crew members who fell overboard after their fishing vessel collided with a petrochemical tanker near the Galveston jetties late Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The crash happened when the 81-foot Pappy’s Pride and the 600-foot tanker Bow Fortune collided in fog just before 3:30 p.m., capsizing the smaller boat and sending four of its crew overboard, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Johanna Strickland said.
One of boat crew members died Tuesday and one was taken a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital before 6 p.m., Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
The crew of a good Samaritan vessel and of a Coast Guard medium response boat had pulled two of the crew members from the water and transferred them to emergency medical services personnel, according to the Coast Guard.
The surviving crew member was taken to the hospital with a broken leg, he said.
The Coast Guard, the beach patrol, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office were searching Wednesday for the two still missing, Davis said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, Strickland said.
Lingering fog Wednesday was impeding the search, Davis said.
