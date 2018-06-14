An argument in a Galveston parking lot ended with one man in the hospital Wednesday and another in the county jail, police said.
Russell Ball, 58, of Galveston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The fight occurred about 6:45 p.m in a parking lot in the 2700 block of 61st Street, where officers found a man with a stab wound to his left arm, according to the affidavit.
The police report does not state how the two men knew each other, but states they had been arguing about the victim "wanting to go home," according to the report.
The victim was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch emergency room, according to the report. He was in fair condition Thursday, police said.
The parking lot where the arrest occurred is a car wash. A manager who answered the phone at the business declined to answer questions.
Ball was held on $80,000 bond, according to court records. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday morning.
Ball was convicted of stabbing a man to death in 1994, according to the Galveston County District Attorneys Office. He was sentenced to 20 years in the death of Pirnard Black.
Black died after being stabbed 12 times in the face, chest, abdomen and legs with a small knife during a fight over a woman, according to news reports from the time. Ball's sentence ended in October 2014.
— John Wayne Ferguson
