Update, 9:47 p.m.
The flash flood warning for northwestern Galveston has been extended to until 11:45 p.m.
Flash flooding is expected to begin soon, according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding could occur in League City, Texas City, southern Friendswood, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Webster, Kemah, Nassau Bay, Clear Lake Shores, San Leon, Bacliff and Kemah Boardwalk.
An additional 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible in the warning area, according to the weather service.
Original Story
GALVESTON
The National Weather Service in League City has issued two alerts and advisories for parts of Galveston County as storms continue to move across the greater Houston area.
• There is a flash flood warning in effect in northwestern Galveston County, including League City, Friendswood and Kemah, until 10:30 p.m. Widespread portions of the area saw four inches of rain today, with some areas getting up to eight inches. Runoff from the rain will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and low-lying spots, according to the weather service.
• There is a flood advisory across all of Galveston County until 11:45 p.m. Heavy rain will turn into thunderstorms and cause "minor flooding" in the areas, according to the weather service.
• Showers and thunderstorm are predicted to continue in Galveston County through at least Saturday, according to the weather service.
