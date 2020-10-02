GALVESTON
Ellen Falterman arrived in Galveston on Thursday evening with an astounding trek almost complete.
Falterman had rowed her family’s 1975 Grumman canoe solo from Lake Itasca in Minnesota the length of the Mississippi River to New Orleans, then along the Gulf Coast to Galveston.
As she paddled her canoe — a gift to her father and his siblings from her grandmother Edna Falterman, for whom the canoe “Edna” is named — into the boat slip at the Galveston home of family friend Kevin Doggett, Falterman, 25, received a warm welcome from her parents, Pat and Cindy, and a small gathering of friends.
“The rowing rig is kind of loud, and I heard shouting, but I thought it was cicadas,” Falterman said.
On Sunday, Falterman will begin rowing the canoe toward the Trinity River, which she will take north and end her roughly 2,700-mile trip at the Highway 105 bridge near her childhood home of Tarkington.
Falterman launched her canoe into Lake Itasca in June 2019, but her journey really began well before then. The trip had unexpected twists and turns, but in multiple ways came full circle. And when Falterman makes a poetic final stop, her journey will still be far from finished, she said.
“It’s a long story,” Falterman said. “You can’t just understand this year; you have to go back a few years.”
‘THE WHOLE REASON’
Perhaps the sense of adventure runs in the Falterman family.
Falterman’s older brother, Patrick, left home at 19 and went on hitchhiking and canoeing expeditions in South America before eventually beginning to settle down, training to become a commercial pilot, as well as starting to plan a family.
In September 2016, Patrick was piloting a Citabria — a small, single-engine aerobatic airplane — with a friend in the passenger seat when he crashed in the Trinity River near the Highway 105 bridge and died. He was 26.
Patrick taught Falterman about canoeing and roughing it in the wilderness, and she even joined him paddling the Amazon River in the summer of 2014.
“That left an imprint on me, and after he died, I felt like I had to do something cool,” Falterman said. “He gave me the core skills to survive, and then I just kind of learned along the way.”
On the one-year anniversary of her brother’s death, Falterman decided she would row her canoe the entire 2,341-mile length of the Missouri River, which flows from western Montana southeast to the Mississippi River in St. Louis.
“I was like, ‘One year is coming up, and I want to be in the middle of doing something cool,’” Falterman said. “That’s why I did the Missouri.”
As soon as she arrived in the Mississippi River, Falterman knew that it would have to be her next conquest. But, then she thought, why not go a little farther?
“When I looked at the map, I was like, ‘If I do the Mississippi, it’s not that much farther to come home,’” Falterman said. “And, since the whole reason I started doing this is because my brother crashed and died right there, I thought, ‘That’s where I should end; that’s the spot.’
“This whole four years of my life started at that spot, and it’ll be ending at that spot,” Falterman added.
‘LAGNIAPPE’
Falterman’s trip did have a few unexpected delays.
After launching into the headwaters of the Mississippi River, Falterman had planned to complete the trip within a year, but life had other plans.
Falterman’s other grandmother, Evelyn Lalonde, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, so Falterman stopped her trip in St. Louis in August 2019, left her gear with a friend there, and returned home to be with her grandmother, who eventually succumbed to the cancer at age 79.
Falterman also took a side canoeing trip with her other older brother, David, and friends from Kansas City to St. Louis before resuming her quest to paddle the Mississippi River in June.
“I feel like that tied everything together,” Falterman said. “I did a canoe trip with my older brother Patrick, then I got to live his life, and then I got to show that to my other brother. It seems like lagniappe, but I really do feel like it was part of the whole thing. It’s really kind of a winding story.”
When Falterman reached the Texas-Louisiana border, Mother Nature briefly paused her trip when Tropical Storm Beta forced her to pack up and go to her parents’ house, but a few days later, when the storm passed, she was back on the water to continue.
‘PACK FOR A CAMPING TRIP’
During this trip, Falterman’s only expenses were groceries, the cost of which she estimated to be about $300 a month. She didn’t pay for camp sites, rather resting in remote areas like cow pastures or small islands, and she already owned the canoe and all the items needed for a typical camping trip, as well as items she would need for varying weather conditions.
“People ask me, ‘What do you have in your boat,’ and I say, ‘Well, what would you pack for a camping trip,’” Falterman said. “You pack for a camping trip, plus enough food and water for a week or two. It’s all the same stuff for one night out as it is for a month out. So, if you can pack for a camping trip, you can pack for a trip like this.
“You just think about all the situations that might happen, and you pack for it,” Falterman added. “It’s not like I found a list online or anything.”
Falterman found a town along the river where she could restock on food and water every couple of weeks when her supplies got low, she said.
“There’s a lot of towns on the river because before railroads, America was founded on the waterways,” Falterman said. “The longest I ever had to go along the Mississippi or Missouri rivers or the Gulf Coast without a resupply town was like two weeks.”
Every day, Falterman canoed from nearly dawn until dusk, allowing about an hour of daylight to either set up or take down her camp. With ideal daylight and water conditions, Falterman could canoe 10 to 15 miles each day, she said.
The water around her was enough to keep fairly hygienic during the trip, but it wasn’t as if she had people with her who would notice that anyway, Falterman said. And loneliness was never a factor for Falterman, as she prefers time to herself, she said.
“People would warn me, ‘Hey, the next 100 miles there’s really not a lot of people,’ and I’m like, ‘Great, I’m all about it.’”
‘IT’S UNCOMFORTABLE SOMETIMES’
Falterman’s brushes with nature during the trip included being nudged awake by curious cows, spotting feral hogs, getting slapped at by alligators tails, a swarm of mosquitoes and having her canoe escorted by dolphins.
Falterman packed an airhorn if she needed to scare away animals and bear spray in case of an attack, but had to use neither during the trip, she said. Falterman also packed a GPS tracker in case she needed to send a distress signal, which also, fortunately, didn’t happen.
Crossing the Houston Ship Channel and being exposed to the elements provided some nervous moments for Falterman, but she kept a strong mentality to keep rowing forward.
“They say, ‘The weather is there, and so am I,’” Falterman said. “It’s uncomfortable sometimes.”
It wasn’t the weather or the animals that Falterman feared most during her trip, though.
“Animals are predictable; you can always predict what an animal is going to do,” Falterman said. “People, you never know what they’re going to do. They could be on drugs. You just don’t know, especially as a woman.
“The weather has been my most terrifying moments, but people are what keep me up at night,” Falterman added.
‘PLENTY OF MORE MILES’
Falterman’s job as a flight instructor allows the Lafayette, Louisiana, resident the flexibility to take time off for her adventures, and her next plan is estimated to span six years.
As soon as she saves up enough money for all the needed equipment, Falterman plans to become the first person ever to row around the globe.
“The miles don’t end just because the river ended; there’s plenty of more miles in the ocean,” Falterman said. “So, it’s time to get a bigger boat, upgrade a little bit, and start doing some ocean rowing.”
In January, Falterman traveled to England and put a 25 percent down payment on a row boat capable of traversing ocean water. The Rannoch R25 boat has a living quarters below deck, where Falterman can rest or hunker down during inclement weather.
As soon as she owns the new boat it will be her home as she raises money for her unprecedented journey, as well as serving as her home during her worldwide trek.
“I’m 25, it’s time to buy a house,” Falterman said.
Falterman plans to start this long journey on either the Texas or Louisiana coast, go southwest to the Panama Canal and then to Peru. From Peru, Falterman will row the South Pacific Ocean to Australia, then across the Indian Ocean to South Africa, and then northwest across the Atlantic Ocean to Brazil. Next will be the home stretch through the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico back to the location where she originally launched.
Falterman already has a name for her new boat: “Eve,” short for Evelyn.
“I had the opportunity to ask her if I could name my boat after her, and she said she’d be honored,” Falterman said.
