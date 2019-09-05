KEMAH
The search for a man who went missing Wednesday while trying to rescue a kayaker is over after crews Thursday found a body matching his description, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Crews suspended the search as of 10:37 a.m. after receiving notification about the discovery, officials said.
The Coast Guard announced the end of the search just after noon on Thursday.
Nineteen agencies and local boat-owners had been helping in the search for Todd Riddle, 57, a Kemah Boardwalk employee who went missing in the waters near the boardwalk on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Riddle jumped into the water at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday along with several other employees to help a kayaker who had fallen from his boat about 100 yards offshore of Kemah, Kemah Police Chief Walter Gant said.
What happened next is unclear. The employees reached the kayaker, who was able to safely reach the shore. However, Riddle disappeared into the water.
Witnesses on shore saw Riddle go missing and called police for help.
Gant was meeting with members of Riddle’s family when reached for comment about the discovery Thursday, but did confirm the search was over.
