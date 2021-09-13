GALVESTON
The chances Tropical Storm Nicholas could bring serious flooding to Galveston County on Monday night and Tuesday morning prompted the National Weather Service to issue a rare and serious warning.
The service’s Weather Prediction Center on Monday put all of Galveston County in a “high risk” zone for excessive flooding. The service’s map put the county and its coastal Texas neighbors in a bright-pink bullseye on weather maps.
High-risk designations are preserved for the rarest, and often the worst, floods. From 2010 to 2018, only 4 percent of days were classified as high-risk flood days, according to the weather service. Those days, however, accounted for 44 percent of flood deaths, and 86 percent of flood-related damages in those years.
“It is rare,” said Dan Reilly, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in League City. “They tend to correspond to our most significant flooding, loss of life and property damage.”
Nicholas was gathering strength Monday afternoon, and there was a possibility the storm would form into a hurricane by the end of the day.
And although the potential for strong gusts of wind existed, rain potential was causing the most concerns among forecasters and local officials.
By Monday afternoon, the earliest of Nicholas’ rain bands had dropped 2.5 inches on areas of Galveston County near Hitchcock and Santa Fe.
The warning emphasized how serious forecasters thought Nicholas might be even though the forecast wasn’t completely clear Monday afternoon.
Rain forecasts were reduced to being somewhere from 8 inches to 16 inches of rain, with as much as 4 inches falling per hour. But pockets of the county could get up to 20 inches, forecasters said.
There was a possibility people could awaken Tuesday morning to find themselves flooded in their homes. Officials urged people to plan to stay home and stay off the roads if flooding does occur, rather than risk their property and lives trying to make their way through the waters.
“The big thing is what we say every year, ‘turn around don’t drown,’” said Galveston County spokesman Zach Davidson. “There is a possibility with the rain we’re going to get that there are going to be some streets flooded. If you don’t have to travel, don’t do it.”
Nicholas was expected to move through the area at a decent pace and could be clear of the county by Tuesday evening. But, in the world of Gulf storms, nothing is guaranteed and even as evening approached there still was chance the storm could stall and drop larger amounts of rain anywhere on southeast Texas, Reilly said.
“There is a chance that it could slow down and keep those rains around longer,” Reilly said. “That’s our concern. On the other hand, it could move steadily or change directions east. There’s a lot of things that could change.”
Still, there were signs local officials expected the worst of the storm to clear out quickly. The city of League City for instance announced that it would close public buildings early on Monday to allow people to go home. The city would be open again by 10 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.