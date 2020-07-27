GALVESTON
The number of Galveston County deaths attributed to COVID-19 increased by five on Monday. To date, 73 county residents have died after contracting the virus, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The five deaths reported Monday include three men and two women. One man was in his 60s and two men were in their 80s. One of the women was in her 60s and the other woman was older than 90 years old.
All five people had preexisting medical conditions, according to the health district.
The deaths occurred between July 9 and Thursday. In the last 30 days, at least 29 Galveston County residents have died after contracting coronavirus, according to the health district.
Of the reported deaths, 39 have been connected to COVID-19 outbreaks at county nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Forty of the fatalities have been men, and 31 have been women, according to the health district. Forty-four of the deaths have been white people, according to the district. Fifty-four of the deaths have been people over the age of 70, according to the district.
The district has not released the names of people who died or the cities they lived in.
In Texas, 5,713 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. While the department only officially announced 44 new deaths on Monday, it also increased the number of statewide deaths by more than 600.
The department changed the way it reported deaths to include people whose death certificates note COVID-19 as the cause of death. Previously, the department waited for local health departments to verify and report COVID-19 deaths.
