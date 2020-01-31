LEAGUE CITY
The popular dinner/movie-theater chain Alamo Drafthouse will soon call Galveston County’s biggest city home, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey announced Friday.
Hallisey made the announcement about the theater during his State of the City address on Friday afternoon.
The Austin-based company will open a League City location as soon as October, officials said.
The theater will feature 10 screens, each of which with a seating capacity of 60 to 400, in the Victory Lakes Shopping Center at the corner of FM 646 and Interstate 45, said David Hoover, executive director of development services for League City.
Crews hope to begin construction on the theater in February, with an opening set for October, Hoover said. That will be in time to start screening next year's award-season movies, he said.
The theater will feature a full-service dinner menu with a bar and craft beer selections, Hoover said.
The League City theater will be the second Houston-area Drafthouse location. The company opened a theater in Katy in 2018.
(1) comment
Sure, along the Epicenter where the Sportsplex is at.
Andy
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.