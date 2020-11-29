LEAGUE CITY
People gathered Sunday at League Park for the annual tree lighting. City staff members were joined by characters from the the Bay Area Houston Ballet and Theatre's Nutcracker ballet to light the tree, which was decorated by the League City Garden Club with more than 600 ornaments.
Rainy weather delayed the annual lighting by a day and city officials moved it from the front of the Helen Hall Library to League Park to allow for more social distancing and enhanced coronavirus precautions.
City officials handed out 2020 commemorative holiday ornaments and served hot chocolate. They also accepted new, unwrapped toys on behalf of Interfaith Caring Ministries. The toys will be distributed to families in need in League City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.