The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be offering reduced adoption fees underwritten by the Sponsor A Heart fund from noon to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City.
All dogs and cats 6 months and older will be available for $10 each, and all puppies and kittens 6 months and younger are $20 each.
The reduced fees still include the spay/neuter, rabies vaccine and microchip. All available pets can be viewed at www.petharbor.com or at www.facebook.com/garcpets.
The fund is 100 percent supported by donations and is used as a lifesaving tool, according to the resource center. Anyone who would like to donate can visit www.gchd.org/animal-services/donations.
The center prefers to work by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 409-948-2485.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.