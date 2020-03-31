In an effort to help businesses across Galveston County understand practical and legal considerations as they relate to COVID-19, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Mills Shirley LLP to host an interactive webinar focused on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The act requires certain employers to provide their employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.
Among topics discussed will be paid sick leave law; Family and Medical Leave Act extensions; and understanding the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, how to interpret it and dispelling rumors and misinformation.
The free webinar will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.us.
Interested participants must register at bit.ly/galvchamberemployerwebinar. For more information, call Lorraine Grubbs at 281-813-0305.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.