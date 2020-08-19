FRIENDSWOOD
There is still much local physicians don’t know about the coronavirus, but six months into the pandemic, they have found proven tools to help COVID-19 patients recover more quickly.
Doctors are still learning to adapt to rapidly changing best practices and treatment options, but many are feeling more confident about their ability to help patients, they said. This better understanding of how to treat patients is important because even though volumes of COVID-19 patients have decreased since mid-summer, people are staying for weeks longer than the typical intensive care patient.
At the beginning of the pandemic, health care workers didn’t know much at all about how to treat patients who had the coronavirus, but there are some methods now that work, said Dr. Glen Garner, chief medical officer at Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and in Pearland.
“Now, we have quite a bit that we are able to administer to our patients,” Garner said.
Remdesivir, an antiviral drug the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved for use to combat the symptoms of COVID-19, has helped physicians treat some seriously ill patients, Garner said.
Some patients also can be put on ventilators or a more complex machine that uses an artificial lung to help them breathe, Garner said.
A steroid called dexamethasone also has proven to benefit some of the most severely ill patients who require ventilators or other breathing assistance, said Dr. Shawn Nishi, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
But there’s still much doctors don’t know about how these treatments work, she said.
Physicians know remdesivir tends to decrease patients’ time in the hospital, but they’re not sure whether it reduces mortality, Nishi said.
As of Wednesday, 9.5 percent, 72, of the 754 general use beds in Galveston County were being used for COVID-19 patients, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, a network of health care providers. In county intensive care units, 40.4 percent, 38, of the 94 beds were coronavirus patients, according to the council.
Although the numbers of patients requiring intensive care treatment related to the coronavirus have gone down, physicians are still busy, said Mary Carrillo, chief nursing officer at Memorial Hermann Southeast. Patients typically stay in intensive care units for a few days, but most COVID-19 patients have needed that higher level of care for three to four weeks, Carrillo said.
“We don’t have the ability to turn over our ICU for new patients,” Carrillo said.
Although the arsenal of treatments has grown, physicians are having to closely monitor research to keep even with changing best practices.
Researchers have yet to determine for certain the most effective ways to administer some of the drugs, said Dr. Carl Vartian, chief medical officer with HCA Houston Health Care at the Mainland hospital in Texas City and the Clear Lake hospital.
But having any treatments at all is incredibly helpful, he said.
“We have drugs that actually have been shown to have some benefit,” Vartian said. “We have people that are getting the drugs and are going home all the time.”
There’s still much to learn about the virus, but it’s a huge relief to doctors to have concrete methods with which to help patients, he said.
“These studies are going to have to be done, but we’re just happy we have any treatments right now,” Vartian said.
Although doctors are starting to get into a rhythm, recommended best practices continue to change weekly, said Dr. Nadim Islam, an emergency room physician and chief medical officer for Houston Methodist Clear Lake.
“There’s protocols and procedures that are constantly changing,” Islam said.
That can include how soon to give patients medication or when to give them steroids, he said.
“We’re interpreting studies from all over the world,” Islam said.
Houston Methodist has dealt with this by forming committees, with some doctors focused on reading treatment research and others focused on protective equipment research or other areas, Islam said.
Still, the volume of information can be overwhelming, Nishi said.
“The health care community is struggling with how to best treat patients with a disease that has never been encountered and for which we do not have the luxury of waiting from well controlled, randomized trials,” Nishi said.
There’s still much to learn, but physicians are glad to have some known treatments available for patients, Garner said.
“They really seem to have gotten into a groove and their stress is manageable,” Garner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.