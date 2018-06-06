GALVESTON
A week after a man was found stabbed to death in Galveston, police have identified a person of interest in the case and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.
Investigators are looking for a heavyset, middle-aged, African-American man who is known for riding a bicycle in the area of 51st Street and Avenue K, Galveston police spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said Wednesday.
“The reason he is a person of interest is because he is known to have threatened transients on several different occasions,” Schirard said. “He’s not a suspect at this point, but a person of interest.”
The announcement is the first public information released since May 30 when a passerby found Joey Wetmore’s body in a field near the 1000 block of 51st Street.
Wetmore, 58, was a transient, Schirard said.
He died of two sharp-force injuries, said John “D.J.” Florence of the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Wetmore’s death is the only recent homeless death Galveston police are aware of, Schirard said.
While little is known or has been revealed about the victim, the public records include some information for a Joey Lee Wetmore, 60, of Galveston. Court records from a 1983 conviction for driving while intoxicated and a 1997 conviction for assault identify Wetmore as a “transient.”
He also had misdemeanor and felony convictions for assault and trespassing in Brazoria County, according to public records.
Galveston police were slow to release information in the case because investigators spent the days after canvassing the area and interviewing anyone who might be a potential witness, Schirard said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 409-765-3702, Schirard said.
