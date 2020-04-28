GALVESTON COUNTY
A slew of businesses will have the chance to reopen Friday at partial capacity after orders Gov. Greg Abbott’s announced Monday. But while some, such as museums, are planning to reopen, others, including libraries, are still playing it safe.
Libraries and museums in Galveston County have been closed since March over fears about the spread of coronavirus.
In Galveston, museums and other tourist attractions have been closed since March 17, when Mayor Jim Yarbrough issued an order shutting them down.
The Galveston Historical Foundation on Friday will reopen the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, the 1877 Tall Ship Elissa and its historic harbor tours aboard the Seagull II, Chief Creative Officer Will Wright said.
The foundation is still working out the details and the properties might only be open on weekends, he said.
The foundation will operate its museums at 25 percent of their listed capacity and will follow strict cleaning rules, as mandated in Abbott’s order, Wright said.
“We want to do it how it’s supposed to be done,” Wright said.
Reopening museums will help the foundation collect some of the revenues it has been losing and allow it to get employees back to some sense of normalcy, Wright said.
Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, also will reopen Friday, according to a statement from the museum.
The site will be open Friday through Sunday and has increased sanitation protocols, said Betty Massey, executive director of the Mary Moody Northen Endowment.
“We’re opening with an abundance of caution for the safety of our employees and guests,” Massey said.
Helen Hall Public Library in League City, 100 W. Walker St., won’t reopen Friday but plans to start offering curbside pickup of library books May 4, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
The library has more than 1,000 books on hold and is focusing on getting those out to the people who’ve requested them, Greer Osborne said.
The library is undergoing a refurbishment after it was damaged by a significant water leak last year, Greer Osborne said.
By May 18, the library likely will be ready to reopen, she said.
Rosenberg Library in Galveston, 2310 Sealy Ave., isn’t reopening Friday either, Executive Director John Augelli said.
The library also plans to start curbside service for books and videos next week, he said.
It’s still in discussion whether and how the library could reopen and still maintain proper social distancing, Augelli said.
“It’s going to be more labor intensive than it was before,” he said. “Even curbside delivery is going to be fairly labor intensive.”
