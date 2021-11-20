Dressed as Santa, Dickinson Police officer Ricky Valdez speaks with Miranda Palacios, 7, as she brings toys to donate at the Dickinson Police Officers' Association Pack the Patrol Car Toy Drive in Dickinson on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Raeya Vaquera, 12, and her brother, Riley Juarez, 7, donate toys at the Dickinson Police Officers' Association Pack the Patrol Car Toy Drive in Dickinson on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Douglas Jeters hands donated toys to Dickinson Police officer Ray Wiley at the Dickinson Police Officers' Association Pack the Patrol Car Toy Drive in Dickinson on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Officers with the Dickinson Police Department got into the Christmas spirit by collecting donated toys at the Pack the Patrol Car Toy Drive in Dickinson on Saturday.
The public was invited to bring toys to the event, which was organized by the Dickinson Police Officers' Association. The gifts will be distributed to families in need before Christmas as part of the department's Blue Santa program.
The public is invited to drop off new, unwrapped gifts for the program at the Dickinson Police Department and at other locations across the city.
