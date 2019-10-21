GALVESTON
The roof of a warehouse at 42nd and Ball streets partially collapsed Monday morning when heavy rains accumulated, according to the Galveston Fire Department.
A 20 feet-by-20 feet section of the roof of the Moody Compress warehouse building collapsed around 9 a.m., Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.
"The rest of it's safe," Olsen said. "It accumulated a bunch of water in the roof."
Nobody was hurt and some employees were evacuated, Olsen said.
As of 9:45 a.m., employees were still evacuated and firefighters were making sure the building was safe to return to, Olsen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.