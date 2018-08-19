CRYSTAL BEACH
A family of three was briefly the subject of a multi-agency search in the waters off Bolivar Peninsula on Sunday evening.
Around 7 p.m., a Coast Guard helicopter and small boat crew were sent to Crystal Beach to search for a man, woman and 3-year-old child.
The trio were reported missing by their family after not returning from a planned 20-minute excursion near the Stingaree Restaurant in Crystal Beach, the Coast Guard said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office helped with the search.
The helicopter located the family soon after the Coast Guard announced the search. The jet ski ran out of gas, a Coast Guard spokeswoman said. The family was towed safely back to shore.
No one was injured.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.