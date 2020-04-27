GALVESTON
A Galveston man spotted Sunday walking in traffic on Seawall Boulevard led police on a foot chase on the city's closed beaches before being arrested, officials said Monday.
Travis Jason Graff, 35, of Galveston, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Police were called to the 2700 block of Seawall Boulevard just before 6 p.m. about a man walking in traffic and knocking on car windows, department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
When police arrived, Graff already was on the beach, Hancock said. The city's beaches had been closed by order of the city council since March 29 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When police attempted to arrest Graff on the beach, he ran into the Gulf of Mexico and started to swim west, Hancock said. He eventually got out of the water on his own and was taken into custody at 6:19 p.m., Hancock said.
Graff's arrest was witnessed by people who spent time on Seawall Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, including a photographer from the Reuters news agency. A photograph of Graff standing in the water with his hands raised moments before his arrest was published Monday morning, and shared by many news organizations, including NBC News' Twitter account.
Graff was held on $2,500 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday morning, according to jail records.
(1) comment
They say there's no such thing as bad publicity, but I'm not sure about that.
