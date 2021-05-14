GALVESTON
Homes and businesses on Bolivar Peninsula won't have electrical power for up to 12 hours Monday.
Entergy Texas, which supplies electricity to the peninsula, said power would be off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while crews activate a new substation in High Island, the company said.
The new substation will double electric service and make power more reliable on Bolivar Peninsula, the company said.
Substations take electricity delivered by high-voltage transmission lines and reduce it for delivery directly to customers.
When an area grows and needs more power, substations and the lines serving them must be upgraded to handle increased demand, the company said.
