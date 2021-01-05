GALVESTON
Residents can place Christmas trees out on the curb later this week for city crews to collect.
The sanitation department will collect trees curbside on Friday and Saturday. Crews will collect trees from residents west of 51st Street on Friday and from residents east of 51st Street on Saturday, according to the city.
Residents should put their trees where their trash bins typically go for collection and remove all lights, ornaments and decorations. Residents must place their trees by the curb by early morning on the collection day.
