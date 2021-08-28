GALVESTON
A boy was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was bitten on the ankle by what appeared to be a small shark, public safety officials said.
The 11-year-old boy, who was visiting the island, was in waist-deep water near Pocket Park 2, 11745 FM 3005, about noon, said Peter Davis, chief of Galveston Island Beach Patrol.
Something bit the boy above the ankle, leaving lacerations a quarter of an inch deep on both sides of the ankle, Davis said. The marks were consistent with the bite of a small shark, he said.
The boy was transported to John Sealy Emergency Room at the University of Texas Medical Branch, he said.
Reports of shark bites are not common in the area, Davis said.
“One every two to three years here on the average get reported to us,” Davis said.
To reduce chances of a shark encounter, Davis suggested people shuffle their feet, avoid swimming near schools of fish or where waterways empty into the Gulf, forgo swimming when bleeding and by not keeping bleeding fish on a string that’s close to the angler’s body.
