GALVESTON
More Galveston County residents died in December after contracting COVID-19 than in any other month except July, according to data released by the Galveston County Health District this week.
There were at least 34 COVID-related deaths in Galveston County in December, the district said. That’s second only to July, when 57 local deaths were reported.
COVID death reports often lag weeks behind spikes in reports of new infections and hospitalizations. Sustained increases in both of those began in early November and haven’t peaked since then.
The district reported seven new deaths Wednesday, including two deaths from December and five this month. They included five men and two women. They included one man who was in his 40s and two people who were age 90 or older, according to the health district.
Since April, 220 Galveston County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the health district. That’s 0.88 percent of the confirmed cases.
Hispanic people account for 115 of the 220 deaths, 52 percent of the total, according to the health district. There is a wide disparity in the deaths among Hispanic residents and the population in the county. Only about 20.5 percent of the county’s population is Hispanic, according to the health district.
Of the people who have died, 187 have been older than age 60. The district has noted that every county resident who has died in the county has had a pre-existing condition, but the district hasn’t provided more detailed information about those conditions.
There were 119 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in county facilities on Thursday, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. Thirty-seven of those people were in intensive care units, according to the council.
As of Thursday, 24,894 positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the county since March. Of those, 17,360 people had recovered and 7,314 cases still were considered active.
