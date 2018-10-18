TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man who stabbed a woman in the throat with a pen because he was upset about the end of their relationship will spend at least 15 years in prison, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.
Galveston County District Court Judge Michelle Slaughter on Wednesday sentenced James Edwin Long to 30 years in prison for aggravated assault. Long will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years, prosecutors said.
Long pleaded guilty to the assault charges on Wednesday. He was sentenced on the same day.
On Dec. 24, 2017, Long was inside a car with a woman he had broken up with days before.
As they were riding, the two began to fight, and Long hit, kicked and bit the woman, before stabbing her in the throat with a pen, prosecutors said.
The woman tried to flee the car, but Long pulled her back inside, prosecutors said. He then left her in a ditch next to the highway, they said.
The woman was rushed to the University of Texas Medical Branch, where she underwent life-saving surgery.
Before Long was sentenced, the woman's children testified about the trauma of seeing their mother in the hospital after the attack. Other people who claimed to be abused by Long also testified against him, according to the district attorney's office.
Long faced a minimum punishment of 5 years in prison and a maximum punishment of life in prison.
Long had a previous conviction possession of marijuana in 1999, but no other domestic violence charges.
