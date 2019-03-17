LA MARQUE

Police Sunday were looking for the people who fired shots at a residence on Linden Street, police said. 

People inside two vehicles fired multiple shots at the residence about 9:30 a.m., police said. 

Officers found both a vehicle and a house had been struck by several bullets but no people were injured, police said. 

Reviews of a residential video camera showed shots coming from two different vehicles, but police are not releasing a description of the vehicles at this time, police said. 

The resident did not know of any possible suspects, police said. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

