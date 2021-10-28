Sorry, an error occurred.
Start your morning with the top headlines each day.
Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert.
Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.
Plan your fishing trips with Capt. Joe Kent's Reel Report every evening.
Receive Laura Elder's Biz Buzz direct to your inbox every Sunday.
Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning.
Receive an email notification each time resident weather expert Stan Blazyk writes a new article.
ICYMI is a weekly newsletter highlighting stories from the past week. Wether they were the most important, most read or most talked about we want to make sure you read them. ICYMI also features select historical content.
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon.
Receive updates on the latest issues of Coast Monthly.
Receive the latest Dear Abby column in your inbox each morning.
Receive special offers from The Daily News and select partners including discounts, contests and more.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Clear and windy. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Clear and windy. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: October 28, 2021 @ 6:27 pm
October 28, 2021
Senior Reporter
GALVESTON
Gusty winds have knocked out power to nearly 8,000 homes and businesses in Galveston County this afternoon.
According to CenterPoint Energy and Texas-New Mexico Power, 7,930 power customers in the county were without power just before 3:30 p.m.
More than 3,000 properties on Galveston's West End were without power, according to CenterPoint. Outages are being reported in almost every community in Galveston County.
The power outages appear connected to strong winds blowing through the county all day.
The National Weather Service in League City has issued a wind advisory through 7 p.m. and warned of sustained winds of up to 30 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph.
An offshore gale warning is in place until 5 a.m. Friday. The wind could cause 10-foot waves, and people are being advised against taking boats out on the water.
John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial
names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.