GALVESTON

Gusty winds have knocked out power to nearly 8,000 homes and businesses in Galveston County this afternoon.

According to CenterPoint Energy and Texas-New Mexico Power, 7,930 power customers in the county were without power just before 3:30 p.m. 

More than 3,000 properties on Galveston's West End were without power, according to CenterPoint. Outages are being reported in almost every community in Galveston County.

The power outages appear connected to strong winds blowing through the county all day. 

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a wind advisory through 7 p.m. and warned of sustained winds of up to 30 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph.

An offshore gale warning is in place until 5 a.m. Friday. The wind could cause 10-foot waves, and people are being advised against taking boats out on the water.

