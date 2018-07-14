LA MARQUE
Around 11 p.m. Friday, the La Marque Police Department was notified of a wreck on Interstate 45 near the Vauthier Street overpass in the southbound lanes.
A car was leaving the shoulder lane of the freeway and began to merge onto the freeway lanes when it was struck by another vehicle, police said.
A woman was confirmed dead on the scene as a result of the car collision, police said. Two more people were transported to the hospital by ambulance and are in stable condition, police said.
Next of kin has not yet been notified, and the identity of the woman is not being released, police said.
Rescue tools had to be used to extricate at least one person, police said. The Hitchcock Fire Department was called to assist, police said.
The collision is still being investigated, and no charges have been filed, police said.
Alcohol was not a contributing factor to the collision, police said.
— Connor Behrens
(1) comment
Used "police said" 8 times, that might be a record.
