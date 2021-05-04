TEXAS CITY
Update: The city issued the all clear just after 5 p.m. There is no threat to the community, according to the city.
+++
ORIGINAL STORY
The City of Texas City has issued a shelter in place order for residents after an incident at one of the refineries in the city.
The city is asking for people in homes between 14th Street and 34th Street and from 5th Avenue South and Texas Avenue to go indoors, turn off air-conditioners and close windows, according to the city Facebook page.
Despite the warning, the city said no release has been detected at any of the plant's air monitors
The emergency is at Marathon's Galveston Bay Refinery. The emergency at the plant involves a hydrogen fluoride alert that went off within the plant, Munoz said. The plant went into shelter-in-place mode before the city alert was sent out.
"Right now this is strictly precautionary," said Texas City Emergency Management Director Tom Munoz. "Nothing has been detected and once we get the all clear, that's when I'll lift the shelter in place."
Still the city is barricading streets in the area of the plant in response to the plant emergency.
An emergency broadcast alert sent out just at 4 p.m. provided very few details about the emergency at the plant and was cut off mid-sentence. Munoz said the message was cut off because the person who typed it out didn't realize there was a character limit to the messages that sent out to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
