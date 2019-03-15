GALVESTON
For the next week or so, the highest point in downtown Galveston will not be the American National Insurance Co. building at One Moody Plaza.
Rather, it will the massive crane that’s taken up residency next to the building.
The crane is being used to install a new water cooling tower and generator on the roof of the American National building, said Jim Pozzi, the president and CEO of American National Insurance Co.
The crane is 504 feet long fully extended, Pozzi said. It had to be trucked in on more than a dozen 18-wheelers and assembled using smaller cranes.
The crane will be up for another week at least, Pozzi said. It could be there longer, depending on the weather.
Completed in 1972, the American National building is one of the tallest in Galveston, at 357.6 feet. It had been the tallest building in the city until completion of the 382 foot twin Palisade Palms towers on East Beach in 2007.
