Galveston will soon discuss ways to encourage more food truck operators to congregate into organized parks rather than at locations scattered across the city.

The city hopes such changes might clean up the look, enhance safety of the food trucks and attract more business, officials said.

The Question of the Week: Would you be more likely to eat at food trucks if they were largely located at a specific site or park?

• Yes.

• No.

Chanice Kim Hyatt

A food truck park might be a welcome thing, so long as food trucks were not discouraged from parking in other areas, such as job sites, seawall parking lots, areas nearby places where people just want a quick lunch. Food trucks are an interesting and very welcome addition to the vibrant restaurant scene on the Island, and they should not be hampered by draconian requirements by the city. Let them prospire. Usually, if I eat at a food truck, it is a spontaneous decision when I see them as I pass. Would I travel across town to buy at a food truck? Probably not.

[thumbup]

I agree with the other individual's comment re: the ability to visit food trucks in a park as well as other random spots around the island. It's not "one size fits all" for the vendors or their customers.

There are non-food establishments that do not serve food so the ability to partner with a food truck biz for routine or special events enhances their business. As long as health-related and other basic municipal / county codes and regulations are adhered to, the city shouldn't mess too much with individuals' rights to free enterprise. Aren't there bigger fish to fry around the island right now?

John Merritt

Allow the food trucks to set up anywhere they want to. That's why they have wheels. This is a loaded question to get affirmation of the city council's desire to have more control of this great family business

