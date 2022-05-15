Question of the week: Would you be more likely to eat at food trucks if they were largely located at a specific site or park? Galveston will soon discuss ways to encourage more food truck operators to congregate into organized parks rather than at locations scattered across the city.The city hopes such changes might clean up the look, enhance safety of the food trucks and attract more business, officials said. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (4) comments Chanice Kim Hyatt May 15, 2022 11:39pm A food truck park might be a welcome thing, so long as food trucks were not discouraged from parking in other areas, such as job sites, seawall parking lots, areas nearby places where people just want a quick lunch. Food trucks are an interesting and very welcome addition to the vibrant restaurant scene on the Island, and they should not be hampered by draconian requirements by the city. Let them prospire. Usually, if I eat at a food truck, it is a spontaneous decision when I see them as I pass. Would I travel across town to buy at a food truck? Probably not. Report Add Reply Sarah Clark Konopik May 16, 2022 12:46pm [thumbup] Report Add Reply Sarah Clark Konopik May 16, 2022 12:56pm I agree with the other individual's comment re: the ability to visit food trucks in a park as well as other random spots around the island. It's not "one size fits all" for the vendors or their customers.There are non-food establishments that do not serve food so the ability to partner with a food truck biz for routine or special events enhances their business. As long as health-related and other basic municipal / county codes and regulations are adhered to, the city shouldn't mess too much with individuals' rights to free enterprise. Aren't there bigger fish to fry around the island right now? Report Add Reply John Merritt May 16, 2022 1:36pm Allow the food trucks to set up anywhere they want to. That's why they have wheels. This is a loaded question to get affirmation of the city council's desire to have more control of this great family business Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. 