M. I. Lewis Social Services will distribute 150 boxes of nonperishable food products at a drive-through food fair 8 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson.
Participants are required to have a face covering on and must stay in their vehicles and follow volunteers' directions for pickup.
For more information, call 281-534-2043.
— Angela Wilson
